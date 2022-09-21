Bucs Promote DL Deadrin Senat, Sign DL Khalil Davis To PS

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that they’ve promoted DL Deadrin Senat to the active roster on Wednesday and signed DL Khalil Davis to their practice squad.

Here’s the Buccaneers updated practice squad:

QB Ryan Griffin WR Deven Thompkins DL Mike Greene DL Will Previlon G John Molchon RB Patrick Laird ILB J.J. Russell OL Dylan Cook OLB Genard Avery S Nolan Turner CB Anthony Chesley TE David Wells WR Cole Beasley OT Justin Skule DL Khalil Davis

Senat, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,277,960 contract that included a $817,960 signing bonus when the Falcons waived him with an injury designation during the preseason last year.

Atlanta eventually waived Senat from injured reserve in November. From there, Tampa Bay opted to sign Senat to a one-year contract in March but released him coming out of training camp. From there, the team opted to bring Senat back to their practice squad.

In 2020, Senat was limited to appearing in five games for the Falcons and recording four tackles, no sacks and a fumble recovery.