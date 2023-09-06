Bucs Restructure LB Shaq Barrett’s Contract, Create $10.4 Million In Cap Space

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have restructured LB Shaq Barrett‘s contract, according to Field Yates.

Tampa Bay created $10.468 million in cap space for the 2023 season. Barrett’s salary will drop to the veteran minimum for this season, while converting $13.058 million into signing bonus.

Barrett, 30, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in 2014. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to Denver’s practice squad.

After bouncing back and forth between the practice squad and active roster, Barrett landed on the active roster at the end of his rookie year. Barrett signed with the Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 to a one-year, $4 million deal and was franchised in 2020. He re-signed to a four-year, $68 million deal last offseason.

In 2022, Barrett has appeared in eight games for the Buccaneers and recorded 31 tackles, including three tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble.