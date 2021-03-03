Bud Dupree (ACL) Expects To Be ‘Full Go’ For Training Camp

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Steelers impending free agent OLB Bud Dupree expects to be a “full go” for the start of training camp this summer, despite tearing his ACL in early December.

Fowler says Dupree has received “positive feedback” from doctors regarding his surgically repaired knee and has been rehabbing diligently in recent months.

According to Fowler, the Steelers are “pleased” with his progress and he has kept in contact with them. Fowler adds that the expectation is that Pittsburgh will at least stay involved with Dupree in free agency, even if he gets more money from another team.

Dupree, 27, is a former first-round pick out of Kentucky by the Steelers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $9.22 million rookie contract when the Steelers picked up his fifth-year option that paid him $9,232,000 for the 2019 season.

From there, the Steelers opted to franchise Dupree last year. He’s once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Dupree appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and recorded 31 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and two passes defended.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.