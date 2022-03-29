Cam Newton Has Interest But Waiting For Right Fit

Free agent QB Cam Newton says he has received some interest this offseason. However, he is staying patient and isn’t in a rush to sign.

“I have teams that are interested in signing me,” Newton texted Adam Schefter. “I am waiting on the best fit as it pertains to winning a championship and getting a fair chance to play.”

The Panthers have left the door open to re-signing Newton at some point if it makes sense for them, but based on this it’s not clear if Carolina would fit Newton’s criteria.

They’re not expected to be contenders and it’s also not clear if they view Newton as anything more than a short-yardage threat and backup after his second stint with the team to end last season.

Newton, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $118.47 million contract that includes $60 million guaranteed and set to make base salaries of $16.2 million and $18.6 million over the final two years of the agreement when the Panthers cut him loose.

The Patriots later signed Newton to a one-year deal in 2020 and returned to New England on another one-year contract last year. They cut him to make way for rookie Mac Jones as the starter, however.

Newton signed a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with the Panthers after Week 9.

In 2021, Newton appeared in eight games for the Panthers and completed 54.8 percent of his passes for 684 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions to go along with 230 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – Available 2022 Free Agents list.