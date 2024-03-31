Car Registered To Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Involved In Major Accident In Dallas

Per the Dallas Morning News, police are looking for Chiefs WR Rashee Rice after a car registered to him was involved in a major accident on Saturday night.

Police have not released any other details, including details of the crash, whether anyone was injured and if Rice was involved.

They also have not said if Rice faces any charges and he’s not in any Dallas Count jail records as of 7 am EST on Sunday.

Rice is from the area and went to college at SMU.

Rice, 23, was named first-team All-AAC in 2022 for SMU. The Chiefs selected him in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $6,495,207 rookie contract that included a $1,723,787 signing bonus.

In 2023, Rice appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and caught 79 passes on 102 targets for 938 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the situation as the news is available.