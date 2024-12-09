Chiefs Sign CB Steven Nelson To Practice Squad

The Kansas City Chiefs announced they have signed CB Steven Nelson to the practice squad.

We have signed CB Steven Nelson to the Practice Squad. pic.twitter.com/QqIGvr820u — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 9, 2024

He retired this offseason but the chance to play for a Super Bowl contender was evidently too much to pass up.

The Chiefs have struggled in the secondary in recent weeks due to injuries, so Nelson could help them once he gets up to speed.

Nelson, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs out of Oregon State back in 2015. He finished his four-year, $2.902 million rookie contract with the Chiefs before signing a three-year, $25 million contract with the Steelers in 2019.

Nelson was owed a base salary of $8,250,000 for the 2021 season when Pittsburgh released him. He later signed a one-year contract with the Eagles. The Texans signed Nelson to a two-year, $10 million deal the following offseason.

The Texans re-worked Nelson’s contract back in August of last year, which brought the maximum value of his contract up to $6.5 million.

For his career, Nelson appeared in 130 games for the Chiefs, Steelers, Eagles and Texans, recording 456 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, four recoveries, 13 interceptions and 78 pass defenses over the course of nine seasons.