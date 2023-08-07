Cardinals Activate LB BJ Ojulari From PUP List

According to Darren Urban, the Cardinals are activating second-round LB BJ Ojulari from the physically-unable-to-perform list.

Ojulari, 21, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022. He is the younger brother of Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Titans OLB Harold Landry.

Ojulari signed a four-year, $8,597,607 rookie contract that includes a $3,252,805 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,563,201 in 2023.

During his three-year college career, Ojulari recorded 128 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two pass defenses.