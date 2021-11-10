Cardinals Activate TE Demetrius Harris From COVID-19 List, Sign Three To Practice Squad

The Cardinals announced they have activated TE Demetrius Harris from the COVID-19 list.

Arizona also officially signed TE Alex Ellis, LS Kyle Nelson and WR Darrius Shepherd to the practice squad.

Harris, 30, wound up signing a with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He played basketball out of UW-Milwaukee before transitioning to a football career.

The Chiefs later signed Harris to a three-year, $6.3 million contract in 2016. From there, he joined the Browns on a two-year contract in March of 2019 but was cut loose after completing his first season.

He signed on with the Bears in February of 2020 and became an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He signed with the Cardinals during camp.

In 2021, Harris has appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and caught zero passes on three targets.