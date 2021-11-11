Cardinals Activating WR A.J. Green From COVID-19 List, Place Two On IR

The Cardinals announced they are activating WR A.J. Green from the COVID-19 list.

Arizona also placed LS Aaron Brewer and TE David Wells on injured reserve.

Green, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He finished the final year of his five-year, $70.176 million contract that included $26.75 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $11.97 million for the 2019 season.

After Green landed on injured reserve for each of the past two seasons after undergoing surgery for torn ligaments in his toe in 2018 and tearing ankle ligaments in training camp in 2018 and 2019, the Bengals used the franchise tag on him in 2020.

Green made a salary of $18.171 million on the franchise tag. He signed on with the Cardinals as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Green has appeared in eight games and recorded 29 receptions for 456 yards (15.7 YPC) and three touchdowns.