Cardinals Announce Four Moves Including Signing QB Trace McSorley

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they’ve officially signed QB Trace McSorley off of the Ravens’ practice squad and waived QB Chris Streveler.
The Cardinals also signed LS Beau Brinkley and RB Tavien Feaster to their practice squad.
Here’s the Cardinals updated practice squad:
- WR Andre Baccellia
- WR Greg Dortch
- TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
- DB Jace Whittaker
- DE Ron’Dell Carter
- T Eric Smith
- DB Kevin Peterson
- DE Josh Mauro
- DB Javon Hagan
- LB Tahir Whitehead
- G Koda Martin
- TE Alex Ellis
- LS Kyle Nelson (Injured)
- LS Beau Brinkley
- RB Tavien Feaster
McSorley, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $2,680,684 that included a $160,684 signing bonus when the Ravens waived him coming out of the preseason.
McSorley re-signed to Baltimore’s practice squad.
In 2020, McSorley appeared in two games and recorded three completions on 10 pass attempts (30 percent) for 90 yards and one touchdown.
