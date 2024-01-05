Cardinals Announce Four Roster Moves For Season Finale

The Arizona Cardinals announced a series of roster moves on Friday for their season finale.

The full list of moves includes:

Cardinals waived DL Kevin Strong .

. Cardinals placed OT D.J. Humphries and DL Dante Stills on injured reserve.

and DL on injured reserve. Cardinals signed CB Divaad Wilson to their active roster.

Humphries, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Florida by the Cardinals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.912 million rookie contract when Arizona picked up his fifth-year option back in 2018.

Humphries made a base salary of $9,625,000 for the 2019 season and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $45 million extension. After playing out that deal, Humphries returned to Arizona on a three-year, $66.8 million extension with $34 million guaranteed.

He has two years remaining on his deal and is due base salaries of $15.735 million and $15.745 million.

In 2023, Humphries appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals with 15 starts at left tackle.