Cardinals Announce Seven New Coaching Hires

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they’ve hired seven new coaches as part of Jonathan Gannon’s 2025 staff.

The hires include:

Offensive Line Justin Frye

Defensive Line Winston DeLattiboudere

Outside Linebackers Matt Feeney

Linebackers Cristian Garcia

Pass Game Specialist Conner Senger

Defensive Quality Control Alec Osborne

Offensive Quality Control Blaine Gautier

The Cardinals lost offensive line coach Klayton Adams to the Cowboys, who hired him as their new offensive coordinator and have now tapped Frye as his replacement.

Frye, 41, started out as a graduate assistant at Indiana in 2007 before moving on to Florida.

He became the OL coach at Temple in 2011 before taking the same position at Boston College in 2013.

Frye joined UCLA as OL coach in 2018 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 before joining Ohio State in 2022.