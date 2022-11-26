Cardinals Announce Six Moves, Activate WR Marquise Brown

The Cardinals announced six roster moves on Saturday, activating WR Marquise Brown from injured reserve while placing TE Zach Ertz and OL D.J. Humphries on the list.

We have made the following roster moves: -Activated WR Marquise Brown from IR

-Signed WR Andre Baccellia to the active roster

-Elevated WR Pharoh Cooper and TE Maxx Williams to the active roster from the practice squad

-Placed TE Zach Ertz and OL D.J. Humphries on IR — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 26, 2022

Brown, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2022 draft.

Brown was entering the final year of his four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract when the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season worth $12,909,000 fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Brown appeared in six games for the Cardinals and caught 43 passes on 63 targets for 485 yards receiving and three touchdowns.