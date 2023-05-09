Cardinals Claim CB Andre Chachere Off Waivers From Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals have claimed CB Andre Chachere off of waivers from the Eagles on Tuesday, according to Field Yates.

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon worked with Chachere during his time with the Eagles last season.

Chachere, 26, wound up going undrafted out of San Jose State back in 2018. He later signed on with the Texans but lasted just a few months in Houston.

From there, Chachere had brief stints with the Lions, Cardinals, and Panthers before signing on with the Colts in 2020. Indianapolis brought him back on a futures contract before waiving him in final roster cuts. He was claimed by the Eagles.

Philadelphia waived Chachere again in 2022 but brought him back on the practice squad. He returned to the Eagles this past January on a futures contract.

In 2022, Chachere appeared in seven games and recorded four tackles.