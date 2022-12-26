Cardinals Claim CB Josh Jackson, Place LS Aaron Brewer On IR

The Arizona Cardinals claimed CB Josh Jackson off waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers and placed LS Aaron Brewer on injured reserve, according to Josh Weinfuss.

Jackson, 26, was taken with the No. 45 overall pick by the Packers in the second round out of Iowa in 2018. He signed a four-year, $6,629,892 contract with a $2,516,740 signing bonus.

The Packers traded Jackson to the Giants a few months ago for CB Isaac Yiadom. He was waived in October and later signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Jackson was released from the Chiefs’ practice squad in January and eventually signed on with the Cardinals. Arizona cut him coming out of the preseason and he later signed on to the Steelers’ practice squad before being added to their active roster.

Pittsburgh waived Jackson over the weekend.

In 2022, Jackson has appeared in four games for the Steelers and recorded six tackles and a fumble recovery.