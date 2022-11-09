Cardinals Claim G Wyatt Davis Off Waivers From Saints

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals are claiming G Wyatt Davis off waivers from the Saints.

Arizona is paper thin on the offensive line due to injuries and Davis could have a real chance to compete for playing time.

That said, this is Davis’ third team since being cut by the Vikings just a year after being a third-round pick.

Davis, 23, was a three-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American in 2019 and 2020. The Vikings drafted Davis with pick No. 86 overall in the third round.

He signed a four-year rookie deal with the Vikings worth $4,884,290 that also included a signing bonus of $912,211. However, Minnesota cut him heading into the second year of that deal.

Davis landed with the Giants practice squad but was later signed to the active roster by the Saints. New Orleans waived him this week.

For his career, Davis has been active for seven games for the Vikings and Saints with no starts.