Cardinals Consider Raheem Morris, Anthony Campanile & Mike LaFleur Lead Candidates

Per Dianna Russini, the Cardinals currently consider Raheem Morris, Anthony Campanile, and Mike LaFleur as their top head coaching candidates.

All three candidates have interviewed elsewhere, as noted in our tracker. Let’s take a look at where things currently stand in Arizona’s head coaching search:

Finalists:

Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams OC Mike LaFleur (Requested)

Candidates:

Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Titans)

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Withdrawn)

Patriots passing game coordinator Thomas Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Texans DC Matt Burke (Requested)

Morris, 49, began coaching at Hofstra as a graduate assistant back in 1998. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their defensive quality control coach and managed to work his way up to head coach in 2009.

The Buccaneers fired Morris after three seasons. He spent a few years with Washington before the Falcons hired him as their assistant head coach/DBs coach in 2015. After being let go with the rest of the coaching staff in 2020, he was hired by the Rams as their defensive coordinator.

The Falcons then re-hired Morris as their head coach in 2024, but he was let go following the 2025 season.

Morris has a record of 16-18 in his second stint with the Falcons and second stint as a full-time head coach.

We will have more on the Cardinals’ head coaching search as soon as it becomes available.