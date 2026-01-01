Here’s our 2026 NFL Head Coach & GM Tracker. We’ll be updating this tracker to include interviews and candidates linked to the open coaching and GM jobs over the next month or so.
NFL teams are allowed to begin interviewing candidates for head coach vacancies as soon as Week 18 after the league made changes to the process a few years ago.
We’ll add more jobs and candidates to the list as the news is available so be sure to check back for the latest updates!
2026 NFL Head Coach & GM Tracker
Head Coach Jobs:
Giants
Candidates:
- Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy
- Former Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce
- Broncos DC Vance Joseph
- Giants interim HC/OC Mike Kafka
- Rams DC Chris Shula
- Chargers DC Jesse Minter
- Colts DC Lou Anarumo
- Packers DC Jeff Hafley
- Texans DC Matt Burke
- Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak
- Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury
- Panthers DC Ejiro Evero
- Vikings QB Josh McCown
- Jaguars DC Grant Udinski
Titans
Candidates:
- Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy
- Chiefs OC Matt Nagy
GM Jobs:
Dolphins
Candidates:
