Here’s our 2026 NFL Head Coach & GM Tracker. We’ll be updating this tracker to include interviews and candidates linked to the open coaching and GM jobs over the next month or so.

NFL teams are allowed to begin interviewing candidates for head coach vacancies as soon as Week 18 after the league made changes to the process a few years ago.

We’ll add more jobs and candidates to the list as the news is available so be sure to check back for the latest updates!

2026 NFL Head Coach & GM Tracker

Head Coach Jobs:

Giants

Candidates:

Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy

Former Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce

Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Giants interim HC/OC Mike Kafka

Rams DC Chris Shula

Chargers DC Jesse Minter

Colts DC Lou Anarumo

Packers DC Jeff Hafley

Texans DC Matt Burke

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero

Vikings QB Josh McCown

Jaguars DC Grant Udinski

Titans

Candidates:

Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy

GM Jobs:

Dolphins

Candidates: