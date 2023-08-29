Cardinals Cut 32 Players, Among Other Moves

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Arizona Cardinals officially trimmed their roster down to 53 players ahead of today’s deadline. 

Cardinals helmet

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. LB David Anenih
  2. WR Andre Baccellia
  3. DL Eric Banks
  4. OL Jackson Barton
  5. QB David Blough
  6. LS Aaron Brewer
  7. S Kendell Brooks
  8. OL Cole Cabral
  9. S Andre Chachere
  10. RB Corey Clement
  11. WR Brian Cobbs
  12. WR Davion Davis
  13. WR Kaden Davis
  14. QB Jeff Driskel
  15. TE Joel Honingford
  16. OL Hayden Howerton
  17. S JuJu Hughes
  18. OL Braylon Jones
  19. DL Rashad Lawrence
  20. LB Zach McCloud
  21. CB Bobby Price
  22. RB Stevie Scott
  23. TE Bernhard Seikovits
  24. DL Jacob Slade
  25. WR Brandon Smith
  26. OL Lecitus Smith
  27. LB Kyle Soelle
  28. TE Noah Togiai
  29. OL Badara Traore
  30. CB Quavian White
  31. RB Ty’Son Williams
  32. CB Kyler McMichael (Injured)

Other roster moves include:

  • PUP List: Quarterback Kyler Murray
  • NFI list: Cornerback Garrett Williams (knee) 
  • Injured Reserve: Center Jon Gaines II (knee) 

Clement, 28, signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract and made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season.

The Eagles declined to tender Clement a restricted offer in 2020, but he returned to the team a few months later and finished the 2020 season with the team. From there, Clement signed a one-year $990,000 deal with the Giants but was released before the start of the season. 

Clement had stints with the Cowboys and Ravens before signing on to the Cardinals’ practice squad. Arizona re-signed him to a contract in March. 

In 2022, Clement appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and recorded 15 rushing attempts for 55 yards (3.7 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with five receptions for 54 yards (10.8 YPC) and no touchdowns. 

