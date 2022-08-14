Cardinals Cut Five Players

According to Darren Urban, the Cardinals have cut five players, trimming their roster down to 85 prior to the deadline on Tuesday.
- DL Kingsley Keke
- OL Haggai Ndubuisi
- OL Greg Long
- RB Ronnie Rivers
- CB Breon Borders
Keke, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Packers out of Texas A&M back in 2019. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $2,833,264, including a $313,264 signing bonus, $313,264 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $708,316.
However, the Packers waived him in 2021 and he was claimed by the Texans. Houston subsequently opted to waive Keke.
In 2021, Keke appeared in 12 games for the Packers and recorded 23 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two and a half sacks, a forced fumble, and three pass defenses.
