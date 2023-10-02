Cardinals Cut Four Players

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they’ve cut DB Kris Boyd, DB Christian Matthew and OL Ilm Manning.

Beyond that, the Cardinals released DL Jacob Slade from their practice squad.

Arizona has four players on injured lists who can return to practice this week including: QB Kyler Murray (knee – PUP), CB Garrett Williams (knee – NFI), OL Dennis Daley (ankle – IR) and LB Myjai Sanders (hand-IR).

Boyd, 27, was selected with the No. 217 overall pick in the seventh round in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Texas by the Vikings. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2,629,676 contract that included a $109,676 signing bonus.

The Cardinals signed Boyd to a contract this past April.

In 2023, Boyd has appeared in four games for the Cardinals and recorded two tackles.