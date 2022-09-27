Cardinals Cut S Deionte Thompson, Promote OLB Jessie Luketa

Aaron Wilson reports that the Cardinals promoted OLB Jesse Luketa to their active roster on Monday.

The Cardinals confirmed the news and announced the release of veteran S Deionte Thompson.

Thompson, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million rookie contract.

Thompson is in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time next year.

In 2022, Thompson has appeared in three games for the Cardinals but has yet to record a statistic.