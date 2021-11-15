Cardinals Cut Three Players

The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday that they’ve waived RB Tavien Feaster and released DL Matt Dickerson and WR Darrius Shepherd from their practice squad.

We have released RB Tavien Feaster from the active roster, and released DL Matt Dickerson and WR Darrius Shepherd from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/FkbnGaMFjm — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 15, 2021

Feaster, 23, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina before Jacksonville waived him and he caught on briefly with the Giants before being waived again coming out of camp.

Feaster eventually signed with the Lions practice squad in 2020 before being let go once again and joining the Cardinals taxi squad. He was recently added to the active roster.

During his four-year college career, Feaster rushed 346 times for 2,002 yards (5.8 YPC) and 20 touchdowns while adding 40 catches for 270 yards and another touchdown in 48 career games.