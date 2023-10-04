Cardinals Designate CB Garrett Williams & OL Dennis Daley To Return

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have designated third-round CB Garrett Williams and OL Dennis Daley to return.
This opens a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.
Williams has been on the non-football injury list recovering from a torn ACL last October during his final collegiate season. Daley was on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
Williams, 21, was an honorable mention All-ACC during his freshman year at Syracuse. He was drafted by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He signed a four-year, $5,634,923 rookie contract that includes a $1,098,126 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,024,531 in 2023.
During his three years at Syracuse, Williams recorded 152 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions, one defensive touchdown, 21 pass deflections, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
