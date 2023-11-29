Cardinals Designate OL Elijah Wilkinson To Return

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have designated OL Elijah Wilkinson to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Wilkinson, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Massachusetts back in 2017. He later signed on with the Broncos, but was waived coming out of the preseason and was re-signed to their practice squad.

Wilkinson played under exclusive rights tenders for two seasons before returning to the Broncos on a one-year, restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season. Since then, he’s played for the Bears and Falcons.

Arizona signed Wilkinson to a contract for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Wilkinson appeared in and started nine games for the Falcons at tackle.