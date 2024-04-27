Vikings Officially Signing 17 UDFAs

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Vikings announced that they have signed 17 undrafted free agents following the end of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The following is a full list of players being signed by the Vikings:

  1. Matt Cindric, OL, California
  2. K.J. Cloyd, LB, Miami
  3. Jeremy Flax, OL, Kentucky
  4. Dallas Grant, LB, Toledo
  5. Devron Harper, WR, Mercer
  6. Ty James, WR, Mercer
  7. Jeshaun Jones, WR, Maryland
  8. Trey Knox, TE, South Carolina
  9. Tyler Manoa, DL, Arizona
  10. Donovan Manuel, LB, Florida International
  11. Dwight McGlothern, CB, Arkansas
  12. Gabriel Murphy, OLB, UCLA
  13. Doug Nester, OL, West Virginia
  14. Owen Porter, OLB, Marshall
  15. Bo Richter, OLB, Air Force
  16. Spencer Rolland, OL, North Carolina
  17. Taki Taimani, DL, Oregon

