Vikings Officially Signing 17 UDFAs

The Vikings announced that they have signed 17 undrafted free agents following the end of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The following is a full list of players being signed by the Vikings:
- Matt Cindric, OL, California
- K.J. Cloyd, LB, Miami
- Jeremy Flax, OL, Kentucky
- Dallas Grant, LB, Toledo
- Devron Harper, WR, Mercer
- Ty James, WR, Mercer
- Jeshaun Jones, WR, Maryland
- Trey Knox, TE, South Carolina
- Tyler Manoa, DL, Arizona
- Donovan Manuel, LB, Florida International
- Dwight McGlothern, CB, Arkansas
- Gabriel Murphy, OLB, UCLA
- Doug Nester, OL, West Virginia
- Owen Porter, OLB, Marshall
- Bo Richter, OLB, Air Force
- Spencer Rolland, OL, North Carolina
- Taki Taimani, DL, Oregon
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!