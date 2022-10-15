Cardinals Did Not Waive QB Trace McSorley, Despite Earlier Announcement

On Saturday, the Cardinals announced that they had waived QB Trace McSorley in order to make room for Colt McCoy, who was activated from injured reserve.

However, Tom Pelissero reports that they did not, in fact, place McSorley on waivers and Arizona will instead carry three quarterbacks on their active roster for the time being.

McSorley, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year rookie contract worth $2,680,684 including a $160,684 signing bonus when the Ravens waived him coming out of the preseason.

McSorley re-signed to Baltimore’s practice squad but was eventually signed by the Cardinals as their third quarterback. Arizona cut him coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, McSorley appeared in two games for Baltimore and recorded three completions on 10 pass attempts (30 percent) for 90 yards and one touchdown.