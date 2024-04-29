Cardinals Officially Sign Three Undrafted Free Agents

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed three undrafted free agents to a contract. 

The full list includes: 

  1. Colorado WR Xavier Weaver
  2. North Carolina DL Myles Murphy
  3. NC State LS Joe Shimko

The team also cut LS Matt Hembrough, as they inked a rookie replacement. 

Weaver, 23, began his career at South Florida before transferring to Colorado and was named Second-team All-AAC in 2022.

In five college seasons, Weaver caught 184 passes for 2,643 yards (14.4 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.

