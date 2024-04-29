Cardinals Officially Sign Three Undrafted Free Agents

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed three undrafted free agents to a contract.

The full list includes:

Colorado WR Xavier Weaver North Carolina DL Myles Murphy NC State LS Joe Shimko

The team also cut LS Matt Hembrough, as they inked a rookie replacement.

Weaver, 23, began his career at South Florida before transferring to Colorado and was named Second-team All-AAC in 2022.

In five college seasons, Weaver caught 184 passes for 2,643 yards (14.4 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.