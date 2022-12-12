Cardinals Elevate TE Maxx Williams & WR Pharoh Cooper

According to Darren Urban, the Cardinals have elected to elevate TE Maxx Williams and WR Pharoh Cooper for their Monday night matchup with the Patriots.
Williams, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. Williams played out the final of his four-year, $4.052 million contract before agreeing to a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2019.
Arizona later signed Williams to a two-year extension in November of 2020. He returned to the Cardinals this past March on a one-year deal but was released in September.
The Cardinals later re-signed Williams to their practice squad.
In 2022, Williams has appeared in six games for the Cardinals and caught one pass for seven yards.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!