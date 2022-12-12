Cardinals Elevate TE Maxx Williams & WR Pharoh Cooper

According to Darren Urban, the Cardinals have elected to elevate TE Maxx Williams and WR Pharoh Cooper for their Monday night matchup with the Patriots.

Williams, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. Williams played out the final of his four-year, $4.052 million contract before agreeing to a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2019.

Arizona later signed Williams to a two-year extension in November of 2020. He returned to the Cardinals this past March on a one-year deal but was released in September.

The Cardinals later re-signed Williams to their practice squad.

In 2022, Williams has appeared in six games for the Cardinals and caught one pass for seven yards.