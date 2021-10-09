Cardinals Elevate Three Players

The Arizona Cardinals announced Sunday that they’ve elevated OL Danny Isidora, TE Ross Travis and CB Jace Whittaker to their active roster.

Whittaker, 26, signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent back in 2020 out of Arizona. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

Since then, Whittaker has been on and off of the Cardinals’ active roster.

In 2021, Whittaker has appeared in four games for the Cardinals and recorded four tackles.

During his four-year college career, Whittaker recorded 158 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, 34 pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.