Cardinals Elevating LB Joe Walker To Active Roster

According to Howard Balzer, the Cardinals have elevated LB Joe Walker from the practice squad to their active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.
Walker, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.557 million contract and set to make base salaries of $630,000 and $720,000 over the next two years of the agreement when the Eagles waived him coming out of the preseason.
Philadelphia re-signed Walker to their practice squad after he cleared waivers. He had a brief stint with the Cardinals before joining the 49ers and then Washington.
In 2021, Walker has appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and recorded five tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!