Cardinals Elevating LB Joe Walker To Active Roster

According to Howard Balzer, the Cardinals have elevated LB Joe Walker from the practice squad to their active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.

Walker, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.557 million contract and set to make base salaries of $630,000 and $720,000 over the next two years of the agreement when the Eagles waived him coming out of the preseason.

Philadelphia re-signed Walker to their practice squad after he cleared waivers. He had a brief stint with the Cardinals before joining the 49ers and then Washington.

In 2021, Walker has appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and recorded five tackles.