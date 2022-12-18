Cardinals Expected To Move On From GM Steve Keim

According to Jonathan Jones, the expectation around the NFL is that the Cardinals will hire a replacement for GM Steve Keim this offseason.

Last week the team announced Keim is stepping away from the team for an indefinite leave of absence related to his health. There was a somewhat similar situation a few years ago with the Texans and former GM Rick Smith, who took a leave of absence after the death of his wife and was replaced with a new full-time GM.

Keim’s duties will be handled by Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris and VP of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson. Jones adds both men are seen as strong internal candidates for promotion to the full-time GM role.

He also points out the Cardinals haven’t made an outside hire at GM in decades, as the last three to hold the position have been internal promotions.

However, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill was an active participant at the NFL’s accelerator program for minority candidates recently, per Jones, so it’s possible he could shake things up.

Keim, 50, began working for the Cardinals as a college scout back in 1999. Arizona promoted him to Director of College Scouting in 2006 and later elevated him to Director of Player Personnel in 2008.

After one year as the Cardinals’ VP of player personnel, Keim took over as the team’s GM for the 2013 season. Arizona signed Keim to a four-year extension through the 2022 season back in February of 2017.

During his 10 years as GM, Keim’s teams have produced a record of 80-76-2, which includes three playoff appearances and a 1-3 postseason record.

We’ll have more on the Cardinals GM search as the news is available.