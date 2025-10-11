Cardinals Expected To Start QB Jacoby Brissett In Week 6

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cardinals are expected to start QB Jacoby Brissett on Sunday in place of Kyler Murray.

Murray has been dealing with a foot injury the past week and indications were that he could he held out of their game against the Colts.

Brissett, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. The Patriots traded Brisset to the Colts coming out of the preseason in 2017 in return for WR Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett was in the final year of his four-year, $3.411 million contract when he agreed to a two-year deal worth $30 million that included $20 million guaranteed at signing with the Colts back in 2019.

After a year with the Dolphins, the Browns signed Brissett to a contract in 2022. The Commanders signed him as a free agent in 2023 and he signed another one-year pact with the Patriots in 2024.

The Cardinals signed Brissett to a two-year contract this pat March.

In 2024, Brissett appeared in eight games for the Patriots, making five starts and completing 59 percent of his passes for 826 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.