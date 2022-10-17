Cardinals G Justin Pugh Suffers Season-Ending ACL Tear

Update:

Josh Weinfuss reports that Cardinals G Justin Pugh suffered a season-ending ACL tear during the team’s Week 6 matchup with the Seahawks.

Ian Rapoport reports that Cardinals veteran G Justin Pugh is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The plan is still for Pugh to undergo more tests in the coming days to confirm, but it sounds like injured reserve is an option for Pugh.

Pugh, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8.346 million contract and made a base salary of $1,157,307 for the 2016 season when the Giants elected to pick up Pugh’s fifth-year option.

Pugh later signed a five-year contract worth over $45 million with the Cardinals in 2018. He had one more year left on that deal with a base salary of $8.025 million but agreed to a $4.25 million pay cut last year.

Pugh will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Pugh has appeared in five games for the Cardinals and made five starts at guard.

We’ll have more regarding Pugh as the news is available.