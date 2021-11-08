Cardinals Fear RB Chase Edmonds Has High Ankle Sprain, Could Go On IR

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals believe RB Chase Edmonds has a high ankle sprain and are having him undergo an MRI to confirm.

The typical timeline for recovery from high ankle sprains is four to six weeks, so Rapoport says a stint on injured reserve for Edmonds is a possibility.

Edmonds, 25, was drafted by the Cardinals in the fourth round out of Fordham in 2018. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $2.9 million rookie contract and has a base salary of $920,000 in 2021.

Edmonds will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Edmonds has appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and rushed 76 times for 430 yards (5.7 YPC) and one touchdown. He’s added 30 receptions on 37 targets for 211 yards.