Cardinals G Justin Pugh Agrees To Pay Cut

According to Josh Weinfuss, Cardinals G Justin Pugh restructured the last year left on his contract and agreed to reduce his base salary from $9.8 million to $5.5 million with another $1.5 million available in incentives.

Pugh would have carried an $11.8 million cap hit for the 2022 season.

Pugh, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8.346 million contract and made a base salary of $1,157,307 for the 2016 season when the Giants elected to pick up Pugh’s fifth-year option.

Pugh later signed a five-year contract worth over $45 million with the Cardinals in 2018. He had one more year left on that deal with a base salary of $8.025 million but agreed to a $4.25 million pay cut last year. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Pugh appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and made 13 starts at guard.