Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort Calls TE Trey McBride Extension A Priority

Cardinals TE Trey McBride is entering the final year of his rookie deal after posting a career-best season in 2024 where he put up 1,146 receiving yards.
Arizona GM Monti Ossenfort called McBride a priority when asked about a potential extension but wouldn’t give a timeline, per Darren Urban.
McBride, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Colorado State. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $6,299,662 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $5.2 million in 2025.
In 2024, McBride appeared in 16 games and recorded 111 receptions for 1,146 yards (10.3 YPC) and two touchdowns.
