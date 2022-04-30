Cardinals Have Shopped WR Andy Isabella In Trade Talks

Mike Garafolo reports that the Cardinals are considering trading WR Andy Isabella during day three of the NFL draft. The team had previously given him permission to seek a trade and have shopped him during trade talks.

Josina Anderson spoke to Isabella’s agent and confirmed the news that he was looking to move on from the Cardinals. Isabella had then planned to reach out around the start of free agency to other teams.

“I think we have all concluded, including the Cardinals that it might be best for Andy to get a fresh start,” he said.

The former second-round pick hasn’t really established himself in Arizona’s passing attack and his name has come up in trade rumors before.

He’s entering the final year of his deal and might not even be guaranteed to make the roster depending on what the Cardinals do at receiver this offseason, so it would make sense for both sides to explore their options.

Isabella, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of UMass. He’s entering the fourth year of his four-year, $4,629,876 rookie contract, including a $1,387,176 signing bonus.

He’s set to make a base salary of $1,126,350 in 2022.

For his career, Isabella has appeared in 36 games for the Cardinals over three seasons and caught 31 of 48 targets for 426 yards (13.7 YPC) and three touchdowns.

We will have more news on Isabella as it becomes available.