Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur: ‘No Timeline’ On Kyler Murray Decision

NFL insiders previously reported the Cardinals are likely to move on from QB Kyler Murray this offseason.

Arizona hired Rams OC Mike LaFleur to be their new head coach, and he was quickly asked about their plans for the former top-overall pick. LaFleur said it’s like the other decisions they have to make, as they are having “open conversations” with no timeline for a verdict.

“Just like everything else on the roster, open conversations in this building,” LaFleur said, via the team’s official website. “No timeframe on that.”

It’s worth noting Murray has $19.5 million in 2027 guarantees that will vest on March 15th of this year if he’s still on the roster. Murray is already due $36.8 million in guarantees for 2026.

Murray sprained his foot in Week 5 and was kept on the active roster for a month. He seemed on the verge of returning before the Cardinals abruptly pivoted and named veteran Jacoby Brissett the starter, placing Murray on injured reserve. He missed the remainder of the season.

Murray, 28, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option, which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray then signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2022.

In 2025, Murray appeared in five games for the Cardinals and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Murray and the Cardinals as the news is available.