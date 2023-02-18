Cardinals Hiring Eagles LBs Coach Nick Rallis As Defensive Coordinator

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals are hiring Eagles LBs coach Nick Rallis as their new defensive coordinator.

Rallis is just 29 years old and served under new Cardinals’ HC Jonathan Gannon in Philadelphia. He’s now the youngest coordinator in the NFL.

Pelissero mentions that multiple teams tried to hire Rallis in the past few hours after the Cardinals made their offer to him.

Arizona also interviewed Patriots DL coach DeMarcus Covington and Bears LB coach Dave Borgonzi for the job.

Rallis began his coaching career at Wake Forest as their quality control coach back in 2017. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Vikings as their defensive quality control coach in 2018.

After working his way up to assistant LBs coach, Rallis departed to coach linebackers for the Eagles.