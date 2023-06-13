Cardinals Hosted C Chase Roullier For Visit

According to Matt Lombardo, the Cardinals hosted veteran C Chase Roullier for a visit.

He was released as a post-June 1 cut earlier this offseason by the Commanders. Roullier has been a solid starting option in the past but has struggled to stay healthy the past two seasons.

Arizona’s current options at center are Hjalte Froholdt and Lecitus Smith, so they evidently can use some help at the position.

Roullier, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year deal worth $40.5 million with $19 million fully guaranteed with Washington in 2021.

Roullier was set to make a base salary of $8,310,000 for the 2023 season when Washington released him.

In 2022, Roullier was limited to appearing in and starting two games for Washington.