Cardinals Hosted DL Angelo Blackson For Visit

According to Howard Balzer, the Cardinals hosted DL Angelo Blackson for a visit.

He’s a familiar face who could potentially give the defensive line a boost.

Blackson, 31, is a former fourth-round pick by the Titans in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $2,851,616 rookie contract but was waived as the team trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit.

The Patriots signed him to their practice squad shortly after he cleared waivers. He later joined the Texans in 2017 and agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal the following year.

Houston released Blackson coming of camp in 2020 and he eventually signed on with the Cardinals. The Bears signed him to a two-year deal the following offseason.

After playing out that deal, Blackson signed with the Ravens for the 2023 season. However Baltimore cut him coming out of the preseason and he signed with the Jaguars.

The Broncos signed Blackson to a contract in April but cut him coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Blackson appeared in 11 games for the Jaguars and recorded 13 total tackles, two tackles for loss, no sacks and three fumble recoveries