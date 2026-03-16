Cardinals Hosted DT Andrew Billings For Visit

The Arizona Cardinals had veteran DT Andrew Billings in for a free agent visit on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire.

Billings, 31, was drafted in the fourth round out of Baylor by the Bengals in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $2,875,844 with the Bengals.

Billings later agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Browns before opting out of the 2020 NFL season. Cleveland eventually released Billings in November.

From there, Billings joined the Dolphins’ practice squad in November, where he remained until January. Following his release, Billings signed with the Chiefs’ practice squad in January before eventually being released. He landed with the Raiders for the 2022 season.

Chicago signed Billings to a one-year contract for the 2023 season, then later signed him to a two-year, $8 million extension.

In 2025, Billings appeared in all 17 games for the Bears, recording 31 total tackles, six tackles for loss and one sack.