Cardinals Hosted Five Including LB Shaquem Griffin

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Arizona Cardinals are set to work out four players this week, per Aaron Wilson.

Cardinals Helmet

The Cardinals also hosted OL Marcus Henry for a visit on Monday, according to Wilson.

The list of workouts includes:

  1. LB Shaquem Griffin
  2. CB Lavert Hill
  3. CB Robert Jackson
  4. S Javon Hagan

Griffin, 25, was selected out of UCF with pick No. 141 overall in the fifth round by the Seahawks in the 2018 draft. He signed a four-year, $2,777,620 contract with the Seahawks. 

Griffin has been on and off of the Seahawks’ roster over his three years in the NFL. Seattle declined to tender him as a restricted free agent for 2021 and signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins back in July. 

Miami waived him coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad. He was just cut by the Dolphins last week. 

In 2020, Griffin appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and recorded six tackles, a sack and a pass defense.

