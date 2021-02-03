Cardinals Hosted QB Cole McDonald For Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals are bringing in QB Cole McDonald for a visit this week.

McDonald, 22, is a former seventh-round pick by the Titans in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Hawaii. He was in the first year of his four-year, $3,396,682 rookie contract when he was cut loose back in August.

The Cardinals brought McDonald in for a workout shortly after he was waived from Tennessee but he left Arizona without a contract.

During his college career at Hawaii, McDonald completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 8,032 yards, 70 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions over the course of 33 games. He also rushed for 880 yards and 12 touchdowns.