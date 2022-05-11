Cardinals Hosting DL Kingsley Keke For Visit

Aaron Wilson reports that the Cardinals are hosting free agent DL Kingsley Keke for a visit.

Keke, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Packers out of Texas A&M back in 2019. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $2,833,264, including a $313,264 signing bonus, $313,264 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $708,316.

However, the Packers waived him in 2021 and he was claimed by the Texans. Houston opted to waive Keke last week.

In 2021, Keke appeared in 12 games for the Packers and recorded 23 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two and a half sacks, a forced fumble and three pass defenses.