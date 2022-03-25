Cardinals Hosting G Will Hernandez

The Arizona Cardinals are hosting free agent G Will Hernandez for a visit this weekend, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7.

Hernandez, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.45 million contract with the Giants.

Hernandez has been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2021, Hernandez appeared in all 17 games for the Giants, starting all of them at guard.