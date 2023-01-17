Cardinals Interviewed Frank Reich For HC Job Today

According to Dan Graziano, the Cardinals interviewed former Colts HC Frank Reich for their head coaching vacancy on Tuesday.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Cardinals’ job:

Former Colts HC Frank Reich (Interviewed)

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

Former Saints HC Sean Payton (Requested)

Steelers LBs coach Brian Flores (Requested)

Reich has interviewed with the Panthers so far for their head coaching job. He’s drawn some interest for offensive coordinator vacancies but has turned them down to focus on being a head coach.

Earlier today, Chris Mortensen reported that Reich is an obvious candidate for the Chargers’ offensive coordinator job if he doesn’t land a head coaching position.

Reich, 60, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 1985. He played 14 years in the NFL for the Bills, Panthers, Jets and Lions.

Reich began his coaching career with the Colts as an offensive coaching staff assistant back in 2008. He worked his way up to WRs coach before taking jobs with the Cardinals and Chargers.

The Eagles hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2016 under Doug Pederson. He left in 2018 to take the head coaching job with the Colts. Indianapolis fired him earlier this season.

In five seasons in Indianapolis, Reich finished with a record of 40-33-1 (54.7 percent) with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record.