Cardinals Interviewed Ron Rivera For HC Job

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Arizona Cardinals interviewed former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera in person for their head coaching vacancy.

Rivera was hired as the general manager at the University of California.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Cardinals’ job:

Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams OC Mike LaFleur (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills OC Joe Brady (Bills)

49ers DC Robert Saleh (Titans)

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Withdrawn)

Patriots passing game coordinator Thomas Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Ohio State)

Texans DC Matt Burke (Requested)

Rivera, 63, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 1984. He played several seasons in Chicago before taking his first coaching job with the Bears in 1997. He worked for the Eagles and Chargers before the Panthers hired him as their head coach in 2011.

He spent nine years as the Panthers head coach and led them to a record of 76-63-1, which includes four playoff appearances and a trip to the Super Bowl following the 2015 season. He was named the AP coach of the year twice before Carolina moved on after the 2019 season.

Washington moved quickly to hire Rivera as their head coach. He had a 26-40-1 record through four seasons.

For his career, Rivera has a record of 102-103-2 (.498 winning percentage) over 13 seasons with five playoff appearances (3-5 record).