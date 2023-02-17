Cardinals Interviewing Dave Borgonzi & DeMarcus Covington For DC Job

Adam Schefter reports that Bears’ LB coach Dave Borgonzi is interviewing Saturday for the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator job.

Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport adds that Patriots DL coach DeMarcus Covington was requested for the Cardinals’ coordinator job under new HC Jonathan Gannon.

Borgonzi began his coaching career at Syracuse back in 2006 as a graduate assistant. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Cowboys in 2011 as a defensive assistant and worked for the Buccaneers and Colts.

The Bears eventually hired Borgonzi as their linebackers coach for the 2022 season.

Covington, 33, began his coaching career at UAB as a defensive assistant. He worked for a few colleges before the Patriots hired him as a coaching assistant in 2017.

New England promoted Covington to OLBs coach in 2019 and then to DL coach for the 2020 season where he’s remained ever since.